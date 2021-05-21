Ligue 1: Memphis Depay makes his departure from Olympique de Lyon official

The Dutch striker Memphis Depay announced that it will not continue in the Olympique Lyonnais, in an interview published this Friday by L’Equipe and in which he does not reveal where he could play next season.

Tempted by the FC Barcelona, Depay (27 years old) admits that “they have shown interest, but other clubs have also. And nothing has been done.” Asked if his arrival at Barça depends on the continuity or not of the coach, his compatriot Ronald Koeman, the player answers: “It is a question for them, not for me.”

Depay recently dispensed with his agents, when he posted a message on his social networks in which he said that he was the owner of his own destiny.

“Today I am free, and therefore the negotiation should not be very difficult. My mother could do it. I want to show my qualities in the biggest club that is possible in the most important championship,” he emphasized to the newspaper.

After four and a half years at OL, he points out that he is leaving “as a mature player, who has assumed his responsibilities.” In this period, he accumulates 76 goals and 55 assists with the team. He also has 67 games and 23 goals with his senior national team.

Depay emphasizes that he can play both as a center forward and on the wing. “It depends on the way you play” of your future team. For now, their priority is to qualify OL for the next Champions League on the last day of the League, which will be played next Sunday.

Despite the fact that he has rejected a renewal offer and will leave this summer at the end of his contract, the player expresses his affection for the club that has been his home, has relaunched his career and has made him captain.