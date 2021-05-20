Ligue 1 measures the value of the ‘Coupe’ harvested by PSG

05/20/2021 at 7:05 PM CEST

Arnau montserrat

The PSG season dance on the limbo of failure. Not even the League Cup happy for the moment to ‘les parisiens’ that one more year added a failure in Europe. The great objective, the dream of the sheikh, Neymar, the entire entity, will have to wait another year. The orejona resists reaching the showcases of a PSG that also has a problem in Ligue 1.

They are seconds, one game to go and without depending on themselves. Losing to City in the Champions League semi-finals can happen. Losing a league where Parisian superiority is understood every season, it would be the biggest failure of the year.

Lille have a margin point and visit Angers next Sunday at 9:00 p.m., in a unified day. The PSG, also at home, see the faces with the Brest. The combinations to win are clear. Win and Lille draw or lose. Draw and Lille is defeated.

The Cup is not consolation

The value of the victory last Wednesday in the final of the Coupe de France will be measured by Ligue 1. Winning and closing the campaign with a double may be considered good. Practically an obligation. But if at 11:00 pm next Sunday it is ‘les dogues’ who are celebrating the league title on the pitch, the Cup will be like not having won anything. The less important title will not save anyone from burning.

It is even speculated that Pochettino could be very questioned if PSG does not win Ligue 1. And watch out for the carom. If the Argentine is fired, the Real Madrid bench looks, with practically total security, a new tenant. Mauricio has always been a white wish but their paths have never crossed. Hypothesis.