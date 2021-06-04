Ligue 1 market values: Neymar leaves the world podium, Thauvin devalued

Thauvin devalues

Transfermarkt.fr has updated the market values ​​of a total of 495 Ligue 1 players after the end of the season, with the exception of those called up for the European Championship who have already received their new values ​​in recent days. The Brazilian of PSG Neymar, 29, suffers a new devaluation and now falls from 110 to 100 million euros. This means that Neymar loses his place on the podium of the most valuable footballers on the planet and drops to fifth place.

“Of course you cannot deny the incredible talent of Neymar, but neither can you deny that his last season was a disappointment,” says Ronan Caroff, Area Manager of Transfermarkt.fr, to explain the devaluation of the crack. “Neymar has only played 31 out of 57 possible games with PSG this season. Although he presents passable statistics, his performance no longer gives him to lead the ranking of the most valuable winger in the world. From today, the Brazilian is behind Mohamed Salah and equaled with Sadio Mané and Jadon Sancho. In any case, Neymar will need more perseverance next season to maintain his new position, ”says Caroff.

His PSG teammate Mauro Icardi is further devalued. The 28-year-old Argentine, signed from Inter Milan for 50 million last summer and who could leave PSG a year later, falls to his lowest market value since October 2016: down 15 million to 40 million euros. “It is probably PSG’s biggest disappointment this season in which he never established himself as a starter and was often injured. Its performance does not justify a market value of 55 million euros, ”says Caroff.

Florian Thauvin registers a loss in market value

The still winger of the Olympique de Marseille Florian Thauvin (28) registers another loss of market value. The former French international chose surprisingly to sign for the Mexican club Tigres UANL, one of the best teams in Liga MX. However, his transfer takes Thauvin away from the major European foci, lowering his valuation from 28 to 17 million euros.

Likewise, young talents face their first drop in value in the market, regardless of the global devaluation caused by the coronavirus. One of the most followed is Eduardo Camavinga (18), who is linked to the Stade de Rennes until 2022. “Since he was summoned in the autumn by the French team, Camavinga has had some difficulties responding to the high expectations generated,” says Caroff to illustrate the devaluation of Camavinga: it goes from 60 to 55 million euros. “His contractual situation indicates that, if he finally leaves Rennes this summer, the cost of the transfer will not be as high as expected last year.”

For his part, Houssem Aouar (22) recently lost his starting position in the midfield at Olympique Lyon, down 8 million euros to 42.

Mbappé, Neymar, Depay: the most valuable players in Ligue 1

34 Pablo Sarabia – PSG – New market value: € 22 M (-3)

33 Jeff Reine-Adélaïde – Nice – € 22 M

32 Jérémy Doku – Rennes – € 22 M (+2)

31 Abdou Diallo – PSG – € 25 M

30 Jonathan Bamba – Lille – € 25 M

29 Jason Denayer – Lyon – € 25 M

28 Mike Maignan – Lille – € 25 M

27 Duje Caleta-Car – Marseille – € 25 M

26 Thilo Kehrer – PSG – € 25 M

25 Rayan Cherki – Lyon – € 27 M (+2)

24 Aleksandr Golovin – Monaco – € 28 M (+5)

23 Boubakary Soumaré – Lille – € 28 M (+5)

22 Sven Botman – Lille – € 28 M (+3)

21 Benoît Badiashile – Monaco – € 28 M

20 Kevin Volland – Monaco – € 30 M (+2)

19 Jonathan Ikoné – Lille – € 30 M

18 Renato Sanches – Lille – € 30 M (+2)

17 Lucas Paquetá – Lyon – € 30 M (+5)

16 Bruno Guimarães – Lyon – € 30 M (+2)

15 Aurélien Tchouaméni – Monaco – € 30 M (+5)

14 Amine Gouiri – Nice – € 30 M (+3)

13 Wissam Ben Yedder – Monaco – € 35 M (-5)

12 Jonathan David – Lille – € 35 M (+5)

11 Moise Kean – PSG – € 35 M

10 Boubacar Kamara – Marseille – € 37 M

9 Mauro Icardi – PSG – € 40 M (-15)

8 Presnel Kimpembe – PSG – € 40 M

7 Houssem Aouar – Lyon – € 42 M (-8)

6 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M (-5)

5 Marco Verratti – PSG – € 55 M (-5)

4 Eduardo Camavinga – Rennes – € 55 M (-5)

3 Marquinhos – PSG – € 75 M (+5)

2 Neymar – PSG – € 100 M (-10)

1 Kylian Mbappé – PSG – € 160 M

Pape Sarr, the biggest winner of the Ligue 1 update

The biggest winner of the update is in the ranks of FC Metz. The market value of rising star Pape Sarr (18), who is said to be in the crosshairs of numerous Premier League clubs, rises by € 7 million to € 10 million. “From FC Metz’s partnership with Génération Foot many Senegalese talents have emerged, but rarely has a player confirmed his potential as quickly as Pape Sarr. Since coach Frédéric Antonetti put his trust in him in January, Sarr has had a great campaign in his European debut, despite his youth. The African pivot has contributed greatly to Metz’s best season in a long time, ”says Caroff of the new international with Senegal.

On the other hand, the footballer of the champion LOSC Lille Boubakary Soumaré, 22, could have reached an agreement with Leicester City to move to England. In a solid roster of midfielders with Renato Sanches (23), Benjamin André (30) and Xeka (26), Soumaré left his mark on the Lille game and receives a bonus of 5 million euros to 28 million.

Likewise, the Brazilian central defender of PSG Marquinhos (27) is the only player in the top 10 of the most valuable professionals in Ligue 1 to improve his market value from € 70 million to € 75 million. “Despite PSG’s difficult season, Marquinhos has fully responded to expectations with great regularity in his performances. The climb puts him at the level of Rúben Dias and Matthijs de Ligt, which seems more than justified ”, adds Caroff.

This is how Transfermarkt’s market values ​​work

Transfermarkt are calculated taking into account various pricing models. An important factor is the Transfermarkt community, whose members discuss and evaluate in detail the market values ​​of the players. In general, the market values ​​of Transfermarkt should not be equal to the amounts actually paid for the transfer.

The objective is not to predict a price, but rather an expected value of a player in the market. Both the individual transfer modalities and the general context are relevant in determining market values. Furthermore, Transfermarkt does not use any algorithm to compile its values.

