LOSC Lille were crowned Ligue 1 champions in the 2021-22 season after beating Angers 2-0 on the last matchday, reaching their fifth star in the French League, and their first since 2011.

Contrary to what was expected in Ligue 1, PSG failed to achieve the league title and for the first time since 2017 when Monaco was crowned.

The Losc team, where the Mexican Eugenio Pizzuto plays, raised the trophy thanks to the fact that they added 3 more points than PSG, being the best team of the season.

Losc got their second title of the 21st century after winning the fourth star in 2011, while their third championship had been in the 50’s.

The most outstanding LOSC players this season: José Fonte, Renato Sánchez, Jonathan David, Luiz Aráujo, Burak Yilmaz.

PSG finished in second place, while Monaco reached third place and will play in the Champions League qualifying phase.

In the Europa League, Lyon and Marseille are classified to the group stage.

In Relegation, Nilmes and Dijon lost the category, while Nantes will play a promotion match to stay in the Division.