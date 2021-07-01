Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG, he has already informed the board that he will not renew

After the elimination of the French National Team in Euro 2021, Kylian Mbappé would have already defined his future and would have informed the Paris Saint-Germain board that he will not renew with the club.

According to information from the French newspaper L’Equipe, Mbappé has already made it clear to PSG that he will not continue in the team and that he will not renew his contract, which ends in 2022, the year in which the French star could leave as a free agent.

This act would be “forcing” Paris Sanit-Germain to listen to offers for its forward in this transfer market, otherwise it would be free in another year, with the possibility of negotiating with other teams when they have six months of contract remaining.

This is the information on paper from @lequipe today with Mbappé: For the first time, the forward would have communicated his desire not to renew with PSG, although he could stay to go free in 2022. pic.twitter.com/KS91oi1GDA – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) June 30, 2021

One of the teams that is most interested in signing Kylian Mbappé is Real Madrid, a club from which the same 22-year-old attacker has shown his interest in wearing his shirt in the future.

According to information from the specialized portal “Transfermarkt”, Kylian Mbappé is valued at around 160 million euros.

