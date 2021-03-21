Ligue 1: Keylor Navas can only play against Mexico on the FIFA Date

The French league will not loan its players in matches outside the European Union

Keylor Navas being alone in one of the two Costa Rican matches on the FIFA Date due to a change in the regulations imposed by the government of France.

Costa Rica has scheduled matches against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica and Mexico in Austria, but Keylor just be for the second. The French government requires a quarantine for travelers coming from a country outside the European Union, such as Bosnia.

Leonel Moreira, from Alajuelense, will be the starter against Bosnia.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FIFA approved that the clubs have the last word regarding their players. Since having to leave the country to face other teams upon their return they will have to comply with a strict quarantine that will leave them without playing with their teams. This led to the cancellation of the qualifying rounds at Conmebol.

Among those summoned, the return of Bryan Ruiz stands out after a year and a half of absence.

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG-FRA), Leonel Moreira (Alajuelense) and Esteban Alvarado (Limn).

Defenses: Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire-USA), Pablo Arboine (Santos), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios-COL), Bryan Oviedo (Copenhagen-DEN), Cristian Gamboa (Bochum-GER ), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati-USA).

Midfielders: Celso Borges (Deportivo La Corua-ESP), Allan Cruz (Cincinnati-USA), Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense), Barlon Sequeira (Alajuelense), Chirstopher Nez (Cartagins), Suhander Ziga (Herediano) and Wilmer Azofeifa (Saint Charles).

Forwards: Joel Campbell (Len-MEX), Felicio Brown (Wisla Cracovia-POL), Ariel Lassiter (Houston Dynamo-USA) and Johan Venegas (Alajuelense)