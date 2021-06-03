Ligue 1 approves team reduction for 2024

The french league will go from 20 to 18 teams from 2023, as approved this Thursday by the General Assembly of the institution to face the serious economic crisis that football is going through.

Only the Metz opposed a reduction in the number of clubs in the first division, so the proposal, which had broad support at all levels, was adopted.

The clubs decided to maintain the current situation next season, but in 2022-2023 four clubs will go down to second and only two will go up.

For now, it has been decided that the second division will remain with 20 teams, but a period of reflection will be opened to determine if it should also reduce the number to 18.