“Ligna”, a recumbent wooden tricycle focused on people with physical disabilities

We are in a time where mobility solutions do not stop improving, either collectively or one-on-one. It is a trend that has resulted in the creation of some less striking designs. However, this is perhaps one of the most peculiar that has been released in recent times. Its creator has called it “Ligna”, and it is a tricycle intended to offer a mobility alternative for those who do not have the possibility of walking.

Eric Grams it is the mind behind this experience, an industrial designer from Berlin, Germany. If there is one thing that Germans and their urban mobility vehicles excel at, it is that, in most cases, they tend to combine functionality and movement for the benefit of health. In this case, “Ligna” is a little different as it is addressed to people with physical disabilities who have lost the ability to use their legsbut who still want to get out and enjoy the freedom of movement in the great outdoors.

And although Grams defines it as a manual recumbent bike, equip an electric motor To help increase the power transferred to the rear wheel, not everyone is an Olympic rowing champion. Other than the fact that it must be operated by hands, nothing else is mentioned about the powertrain and how it works. Would the hands be rotated as we would with the pedals of a bicycle, or is the movement more similar to that of rowing? Judging by the images offered, we are guided more by the former.

However, Grams makes special mention of “Ligna” building materials. The one that undoubtedly dominates is the wood, molded to offer an aesthetic look but also a comfort-oriented functionality. After “extensive” research, the designer says, he discovered that a fiberglass-reinforced ash veneer could achieve the desired results. He later found that the use of fiber fabrics and resins they would achieve the same results as fiberglass without the harmful by-products.

When it comes to driving balance, with one tire at the rear and two at the front, steering and stability are sure to be a piece of cake on the “Ligna.” Even the body position seems quite comfortable, favoring even the possibility of facing a longer trip than the typical walk. On the other hand, the route depends on the amount of energy left in the battery or in your upper muscles. And in case you need to stop, there is a pair of hydraulic disc brakes derived from a bicycle.

Also, to ensure that the journeys are as comfortable as possible, together with each of the wheels there is a shock absorber that smooths the bumps. The prototype certainly seems entertaining for anyone, without having to have some kind of physical disability in the legs. Maybe the only fault is that no you can go to the store to buy one, since there is no mention of putting into mass production. And it is also possible that more specific, simple and real mobility solutions already exist.

