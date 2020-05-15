The Dutch company Lightyear, presented in June 2019 the Lightyear One, an electric car with 5 m2 of photovoltaic panels on your body. Now, the startup expands its line of business with the development of sunroofs for other manufacturers in collaboration with the chemical company DSM, also Dutch. The agreement aims to launch the development, production and marketing of the Lightyear One sunroofs for a wide range of electric vehicles, both cars and vans, buses or trucks.

In a first phase, Lightyear and DSM will evaluate the possibilities and scope that this market can offer, and they will launch pilot projects in collaboration with its clients in the automobile and public transport sector. In the agreement, each of the companies will work in the part in which it is a specialist. As a basis, the technology developed for the Lightyear One will be used, in which the solar cells are integrated into a surface of five square meters distributed between the roof and the hood of the car. Lightyear claims that its resistance is so high that due to its surface, “an adult man could walk without causing dents”.

Solar panels incorporate a conductive DSM backsheet, which, according to Lightyear, is an integral part of the sunroof. It allows the connections between the solar cells to be located at the rear, in a way that maximizes the outer surface that works to capture sunlight, helping to minimize electrical losses.

The Lightyear One arrives in San Francisco, California.

The Ligthyear One sunroof in other vehicles

The Lightyear One is an electric car that, in addition to a lithium battery that is recharged on the grid, has 5 m2 of photovoltaic panels installed on its body to take advantage of the sun’s energy. The company claims that they can generate 1.25 kW of power and charge the electric car at a speed of 12 kilometers for each hour of exposure. This means that the sunroof should be able to provide enough energy to cover between 70 and 90 percent of the average user’s annual mileage. On a sunny day and in optimal conditions, its cells would generate enough electricity to cover up to 33 kilometers. On cloudy days, light in winter or when the car is parked in the shade or in a garage, the performance will decrease considerably. Lightyear also ensures that in emergency situations the car can drive at 25 km / h only with sunlight in search of a battery charger.

The partnership between these two companies will specifically focus on integrating their sunroofs over a wide range of electric vehicles of different formats and sizes such as cars, vans trucks and buses. In larger electric vehicles, a considerably larger number of solar cells can be mounted in order to achieve a similar goal. However, these vehicles travel much greater distances daily.

According to Pascal de Sain, Vice President of DSM, this collaboration has the potential to change mobility and have a great impact on climate change. For Martijn Lammers, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Lightyear, with the development of incorporating solar recharging into electric vehicles, buyers’ adoption of these vehicles will accelerate.

