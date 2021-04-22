Lightyear one first solar powered car

During the second half of the year, the Dutch firm Lightyear, founded by Lex Hoefsloot, will put the One on sale, not only its first production vehicle but the world’s first to be powered by solar energy. This will be just your first step in the market as new models will soon arrive.

Which will be interesting because the Lightyear One won’t be a car for everyone. On the one hand because it will have a production limited to 946 units, and secondly because will have a price of 150,000 euros, about 655 million pesos.

The Lightyear One began its development in 2016 in the World Solar Challenge and little by little it evolved until it became the vehicle that you see in the images and that will soon hit European streets. In fact 120 units have already been sold in his native Holland; Switzerland and Norway will be the next countries where it will be offered and then the rest of Europe. At the moment it is not contemplated to be marketed in the United Kingdom since it is only manufactured with a left-hand rudder.

Speaking specifically about the Lightyear One, it is a 5.1 meter long vehicle with a body designed in a teardrop shape to favor aerodynamics. It has a coefficient of less than 0.20cd, a figure to which the tires also contribute which were developed by Bridgestone for the One combining, for the first time, its Enliten and ologic technologies. Its measurements are 175/60 ​​R19 and according to the tire company they provide 27 of the 724 km of autonomy that this model promises.

On the 5 square meter roof there are solar panels, the battery is 60 kWh and in each wheel there is an electric motor that helps to propel the Lightyear One like an all-wheel drive vehicle. Here, however, the objective is efficiency and not performance, which is why the aforementioned autonomy takes more prominence than the “less than 10 seconds” it takes to reach 100 km / h from a standstill.

On a sunny day, Lightyear says that one hour of charging would be enough to add 12 km to the range of the One, which can also be connected to a power outlet to recharge its batteries anyway. Using a fast charger, at 22 kW, 209 km of autonomy could be recovered in one hour, while to 60 kW in the same time could add 569 km.

In an interview with CAR Magazine, Hoefsloot commented that by 2024-2025 they hope to have progressed towards mass production and that “the company’s mission is clean mobility for everyone. Our technology has the potential to be much more energy efficient than today’s electric cars.; you can go further on the same battery. It has the potential to be much more convenient than the electric vehicles that people are used to at a more affordable price, because the battery can be smaller. “

Lightyear One 2021