Lightweight, Livia Brito with skirt and top lets see more and falls in love

Ligera, Livia Brito with skirt and top lets see more and falls in love | Instagram

The actress, Livia Brito once again left her entire virtual audience breathless, with a photograph in which she is very light with a mini skirt and a top that showed more of her charming silhouette and fell in love with all her loyal fans.

The constant activity of Livia brito In their social networks, they have made her one of the most popular celebrities, adding more and more followers.

They are his “ALIVIAnados, like the”protagonist of La Desalmada“He calls his subscribers, who are aware of his every step, particularly, it would be one of the most recent images in which she appears lighter in clothes wearing a denim skirt and a white top with which she showed more of her charms.

The “cuban“, who has become an expert on the camera causes a stir in each of her sessions in which she leaves everyone in love with each of the content she shares.

All you need is Love, was the message with which the influencer, accompanied the snapshot in which it appears a little more uncovered, in the background a cartel appears behind it in which the popular phrase is written that for many is known by the title from a song by the legendary British group The Beatles.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE IMAGE

Another aspect that would not go unnoticed by the admirers of the attractive former interpreter of “La Piloto” was the fact that she showed one of her most marked areas, her abdomen, which she fully boasted without leaving any doubt about the fruits that the time invested in the exercise has yielded.

It may interest you Smiling and in a white outfit, Livia Brito celebrates victories

It was the past 2020 when the “model” turned to social networks popularizing on platforms such as Tik Tok, YouTube and Instagram to stay close to her fans whom she has since inspired with one of her biggest hobbies, “exercise”.

This has opened more doors for Livia Brito Pestana since, in addition to showing her great beauty, she also advises her fans and gives various tips that have even extended to face care and thus be able to provide a varied content and above all a very special for women.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The also “theater actress” has a beautiful look framed by large hazel eyes and many of the users of her account are inspired by her beauty so they take into account her advice regarding face care products .

It should be reiterated that the remembered “Fernanda Sandoval”, a character with whom she ventured into the world of acting in the 2010 novel “Triumph of Love” together with Victoria Ruffo, Osvaldo Ríos, Maité Perroni, William Levy and a great cast, would build in addition, various characters throughout his career in various projects on the small screen.

It may interest you Beautiful! Livia Brito has fun in public with just a towel

The 34-year-old native of Havana Cuba, Brito Pestana, who has also dabbled in the seventh art, will mark her return to television with the launch of the new plot by the producer, José Alberto “El Güero” Castro.

The new production which apparently is scheduled for the second half of 2021 as circulated, in this story, Livia Brito and José Ron once again collaborate together in the leading roles after the past success of “Italian Girl Comes to Get Married.”

It may interest you She takes off her top, Niurka Marcos looks beautiful at 53 years old

Other stars that would appear would be Marlene Favela, who also resumes her career after leaving for a while to enjoy her role as a mother, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson; among others