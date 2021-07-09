Lightning strikes and destroys floor of La Cúspide shopping plaza in Naucalpan

MEXICO CITY.- Lightning struck the La Cúspide shopping plaza and destroyed the floor of the La Cúspide shopping plaza, in Lomas Verdes, Naucalpan municipality.

A photograph disseminated on social networks shows the marble tiles detached in front of the businesses.

After the roar, damage to the canvas was observed, as well as some overturned tables and chairs and a hole of approximately five meters in diameter in the ground.

Elements of Civil Protection from Naucalpan arrived at the place and inspected the place to rule out structural damage.

Due to these events, no injured persons were reported, only damages in some businesses.

The authorities stressed that the regulations “do not require low buildings to have lightning rods.”

Here in Edomex it seems that it is salty. Yesterday lightning struck the La Cúspide shopping plaza and the floor is collapsing. pic.twitter.com/Njl1F3BNdK – The Empress (@Elkekeke) July 9, 2021

