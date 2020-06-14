Actress Sharon Stone has revealed a curious accident that she suffered inside her home. While ironing in her home kitchen, lightning struck the protagonist of Basic Instinct and Casino, knocking her unconscious on the floor.

It was in an interview on Brett Goldstein’s podcast, it was his mother, Dorothy, 87, who found the actress on the ground and managed to revive her. « I was at home, filling the iron with water and had my hand on the tap, » says Stone, who explains how she came to be affected by the electric shock: « The lightning struck the well, and electricity ran through the water until it reached the kitchen faucet«

In her story, the Oscar winner remembers how the tremendous discharge threw her into the fridge. « My mother saw everything. I was unconscious and she hit me in the face until I regained consciousness, » recalls Stone, who when he regained consciousness went to the hospital. « Total madness, » he concludes.

A curious incident, suffered by the actress who has pending the premiere of the series Ratched, starring Sarah Paulson, the romantic drama What About Love, where she shares the bill with Andy García and José Coronado, the comedy Here Today with Billy Cristal and the drama Beauty.