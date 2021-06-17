Lightning kills father and son returning from work

The intense rain with electric shocks claimed the lives of father and son, Cirilo Luis and Sergio Luis, 59 and 25 years old, when they returned from field work, it began to rain, so they took refuge in a small room with a roof sheet, where lightning struck.

Isaías López Ramírez, municipal president of San Nicolás Yaxe, Oaxaca, confirmed the incident that occurred last Monday night, in the jurisdiction of Ocotlán de Morelos, on the property owned by the victims.

Upon transcending this mishap, the authorities and relatives arrived at the scene, but could do nothing for the father and son, because they died instantly from the discharge of electricity.

Due to these facts, the Oaxaca General Prosecutor’s Office initiated the corresponding investigation folder, while the State Coordination for Civil Protection (Cepco) recommended that the population that is outdoors not to protect themselves under trees or palm trees, and to stay away from towers. of communications, power lines, antennas or flag masts.

If you are at home, stay away from doors and windows, turn off the radio, as well as electrical appliances, avoid as much as possible opening water taps, washing or bathing at those times, and above all, keep calm.

RIVERS OF THE INDIGENOUS ZONE MIXE-ZAPOTECA OVERFLOW

On the other hand, Civil Protection reported that the rain continues in the eastern area of ​​the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, accompanied by moderate winds.

The rains are constant derived from Tropical Wave number 3, with risk of damage because most of the rivers and streams have already exceeded their critical scale.

The Los Perros river, in Santiago Ixtaltepec, has shown an increase in its levels; While in Juchitán de Zaragoza, in the section of the Chaparro bridge, this same tributary overflowed, in the lower part, affecting the Fifth and Ninth section of the urban area.

The agency is attentive to the behavior of the tributaries that pass through Ciudad Ixtepec, Ixtaltepec, Juchitán de Zaragoza and Santa María Xadani, likewise, it monitors 30 communities of the Mixe-Zapotec mountain range, through flooded and isolated roads.

In Ciudad Ixtepec, floods are reported in several neighborhoods and neighborhoods, personnel from the Municipal Police and Civil Protection set up a temporary shelter.

jcp