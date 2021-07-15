Lightning destroyed George Floyd’s mural

July 15, 2021July 15, 2021

A mural in Toledo, Ohio, that was dedicated to George Floyd was destroyed after he was struck by lightning Tuesday.

According to WTOL11, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene on Summit and Lagrange streets, where the mural of Floyd, who was killed by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer, collapsed last year.

The mural was created by a local artist, David Ross, about a year ago, as a way to honor Floyd and never forget what happened that day in May 2020.

According to WTOL11, the mayor of Toledo, Wade Kapszukiewicz, assured that the mural will be replaced and that they will work with the Arts Commission and the artist himself so that there is a new mural.

It was reported that the artist will include a double rainbow in the new piece, as the day the lightning struck George Floyd’s mural and destroyed it, Ross saw a double rainbow.

