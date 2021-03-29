Lightning could give rise to life on Earth

There is a problem with this approach.

It would have taken far more space rocks crashing into Earth than is thought to have fallen on our planet, because at the time life is believed to have awakened, between 3.5 and 4.5 billion years ago, the frequency of meteorite collisions on Earth plummeted as that most of the planets and moons in our solar system had begun to take shape.

What brought the phosphorus, then?

Precisely another important source of phosphorus is schreibersite, which can also be found in fulgurites, which are formed when lightning strikes the ground. The rays can heat surfaces to nearly 2,760 degrees Celsius, forging new minerals that were not there before. To test this hypothesis, the researchers created a computer simulation to find out how many lightning strikes struck Earth at the time when life began to appear, when Earth’s atmosphere was significantly richer in CO2 (and therefore hotter and prone to storms). It was from 1 to 5 billion lightning bolts every year.

Thus, over a billion years, up to a quintillion of rays would have struck the surface of our young planet, individually releasing some usable phosphorus. According to his calculations, the lightning would have left between 110 and 11,000 kgs of phosphorus per year,go that could have made a difference for the emergence of life. For although the range is wide, even the lowest extreme would have been enough to feed the first life forms.

This work helps us understand how life could have formed on Earth and how it could still be forming on other Earth-like planets, “explains Benjamin Hess, lead author of the study.

The spark of life, more than ever.