“Light shines in darkness”: poignant Easter message from President Biden

President Joe biden, and his wife, Jill, They invited Americans to get vaccinated, in a message they broadcast on Easter Sunday.

“The virus has not disappeared and many of us feel the nostalgia and loneliness of the distance”Biden said in a video he shared on his Twitter account, in which he recalled that, for the second year, most Americans will be separated from their family, friends and their congregations.

Biden, who is the second Catholic president of the United States after the assassinated John F. Kennedy, claimed, citing the Gospel of John, that “The light shines in the darkness” and he pointed out that the darkness has not conquered it.

From our family to yours, we wish you health, hope, joy, and peace. Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/3NHPrbFCVt – President Biden (@POTUS) April 4, 2021

“We share the sentiments of Pope Francis, who has said that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation when they can save his life and that of others”said the Democratic leader.

“Getting vaccinated – he added – and encouraging their congregations in our communities to get vaccinated. Not only can we defeat this virus, we can also hasten the day when we can celebrate the holidays together again. “

The first lady, who appeared with the ruler, stressed that the traditions of Holy Week suppose “a journey from pain to salvation”, which reminds “that with faith, hope and love, everything is possible.”

“And today spring is back, we see hope all around us. Families are receiving the financial help they need to breathe, once again. Businesses are recovering and more and more Americans are receiving life-saving vaccines. “, highlighted in reference to the gigantic stimulus approved by the Biden Government to alleviate the effects of the pandemic and its vaccination campaign.

The United States accumulates 30,668,826 confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and 554,779 deaths from the covid-19 disease, according to the independent count from John Hopkins University.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 104.2 million people (31.4% of the population) have received at least one dose of the vaccine, of which 59.8 million (18%) they are already fully inoculated.

