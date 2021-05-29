Light rate 2.0TD: how to get the most savings?

From June 1, 2021, the new light rate 2.0TD, a change in electricity billing that brings important news and modifications that we already explained in a special on the new electricity bill. That is why today we are going to focus on how to take advantage of the new electricity tariff, also focusing on how this new 2.0TD tariff affects the recharging of electric vehicles and plug-in hybridsWell, if we do it correctly we can save good money.

Recharge at night ALWAYS

Always recharging at night is the first great conclusion that we draw from this new regulation, and is that the 2.0TD rate introduces a double schedule for power pricing, and a triple schedule for energy consumption pricing. Thus, what we must be clear about is that the cheapest period to consume electricity will be between 00:00 and 08:00 (working days), weekends (24 hours) and national holidays (24 hours). At these times we will enjoy both the power in the flat period, and the energy in the same flat period.

The rest of the schedules have more expensive prices both in power and in energy, especially in energy since from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekdays the price per kWh rises considerably. Here are all the prices for the 2.0TD afternoon.

Take advantage of the double term of power

One of the great novelties of the new 2.0TD rate is undoubtedly the possibility of accessing a double power term. This fact is especially interesting for all those who want to recharge their electric car or motorcycle, or their plug-in hybrid vehicle at home. Taking into account that the cheapest price on weekdays we will get it during the night recharge (from 00:00 to 08:00 hours)If we have a Wallbox in our car park or we are thinking of installing it, it may be interesting to hire the double power term.

According to the first published rates, although these vary from one electricity company to another, the peak power term will cost € 31,949 / kW year from 08:00 to 00:00 hours (Monday to Friday and non-national holidays ). While from 00:00 to 08:00 hours, weekends and national holidays, the cost of power will be € 2.701 / kW, being able to increase the contracted power for those periods.

What Wallbox should I install?

A fundamental aspect to get the most out of this new 2.0TD electricity rate is to have an intelligent charging point (Wallbox), and to be able to be with dynamic control of power. In the first case, having an intelligent charging point allows us to gain in functionality and comfort thanks to the possibility of having remote access to the device (either via Bluetooth, WiFi or 4G), something very important for the recharge scheduling and knowledge of the process in real time. In the market there is a wide variety of recharging points, with a multitude of possibilities and prices, but our recommendation is to go to those who offer us all the information possible about recharging, allowing us to program and block / unblock if is that we are going to install it in a community garage.

And in second place, If that recharging point or Wallbox is going to be connected to our home, we recommend that it be equipped with dynamic power control.to. This function is especially useful so that the recharging of our electric or plug-in hybrid car does not take up our maximum contracted power. Namely, the charging point is capable of recognizing the electricity consumption that is being produced by other appliances in the home, at which point the charger regulates itself to reduce its power and thus give priority to housing consumers. This function can be regulated by the user, providing an advantage in order not to have to raise the power term too much and avoid possible “blackouts” if the recharging of our vehicle coincides with moments of high power demand in the home (air conditioning , thermos, oven, etc.).