light, powerful and with RGB lighting

Razer has introduced the latest addition to its family of gaming headsets with the Kraken V3 X, a peripheral that, in addition to including some notable improvements over the main features of its series, will add other similarities to the ultralight Kraken X variant.

With the Kraken V3 X, Razer has brought your TriForce controllers to the Kraken lineup, after they debuted on the Blackshark V2 Pro last year. However, these are smaller, with 40 mm instead of 50 mm, but still offer 7.1 surround sound ready to use in conjunction with the active function of the THX Spatial Audio; in addition to the presence of a Razer HyperClear microphone, ensuring crystal clear communication both inbound and outbound.

All this while maintaining a super light total weight of just 285 grams, thanks to a construction that will use mostly plastic materials, as well as hybrid fabric and memory foam padding, offering outstanding and durable comfort for the longest gaming sessions.

Thus, differentiating itself even more from the Kraken X, the Razer Kraken V3 X will have a spot of illumination on both earmuffs, which will allow us to customize the color through the Razer Chroma RGB and Synapse 3 software, with more than 16.8 million color options, and the possibility of synchronizing them together with the effects of the rest of the compatible peripherals, creating a much greater immersive environment. .

A function that will also make these headphones replace the 3.5mm headphone jack via a USB type A socket, which will serve for both powering the sound and lighting.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Razer Kraken V3 X available for purchase through the official Razer website under a price of 79.99 euros, although soon we will also be able to find them in other typical distributors such as Amazon or PcComponentes.