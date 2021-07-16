Light heavyweight unifications will have to wait

Joe smith

If a few days ago we reported with great joy that Joe smith Y Artur Beterbiev They were planning to unify the three world light heavyweight crowns they hoard, it looks like we’ll have to wait for it, at best.

We do not understand very well the habit of certain teams, in this case that of Smith (27-3, 21 KO), of leaking plans to the press and, shortly after, announcing completely different ones. Because the WBO champion has now declared that he will fight the Russian Umar Salamov (26-1, 19 KO) by November, his official contender.

Salamov was going to play a world tie against Maxim vlasov (45-4, 26 KO) of the one that caused loss due to the coronavirus, with which Vlasov faced Smith directly, falling by majority decision. Now, it will be Salamov’s turn, although in the last hours Vlasov wanted to play that tie against his compatriot again, something that we hope does not enter the logical plans of the WBO.

In addition, in case of victory, Smith has said that his next defense would be against Daniel Jacobs, who would rise from super middleweight to light heavy, already in early 2022.

A missed opportunity to unify the category, of course. Hopefully, on the other hand, Beterbiev and Bivol can agree on what would be an extraordinary fight.