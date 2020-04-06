MONDAY, 04/06/2020 09:04
MenuNoticiasVideosLocalesNight ReportPoliciacaPoliticaDenunciationNationalInternationalUnited StatesClimateSportsTigresRayadosModel of the dayLiga MXUEFANFLSelectionMexicanLife and styleContactA + what you seeTVLiveCADCESPUTSSPINE> 2017> VESTSLIVESHOTS>> m.
Mostly cloudy with a slight drizzle will be occurring during the morning of this Monday in Monterrey, where the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees
INFO7
By: Alejandra Medina
INFO7My AccountNewsletterSPECIALSNight ReportNo WordsEN LIVEINFO7 News
A + What you see
SERVICESRSS
Mobile Info7
INFO7 on Facebook
INFO7 on Twitter
NEWSlocal
National
International
Weather
sports
Shows
INFORMATIONLook for
Contact us
Job Bank
About
Notice of Privacy
* Copyright © 2020 – All rights reserved. Registration or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy.