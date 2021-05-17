Liga Santander: the confirmed schedules of the last day

The League has modified the schedules of the last day. The body chaired by Javier Tebas has decided that the fight for League Come in Athletic Y Real Madrid, the definition of the European positions and the descent is decided on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. On the other hand, on Friday the match that measures a I raised Y Cadiz, while on Saturday the grenade will play against him Getafe and the Seville will face the Alaves. Finally, the Eibar – BarcelonaDespite the fact that both are not at stake, it will be played on Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

It is likely that these schedules feel especially bad at Villarreal, who will play three days later in the Europa League final against Manchester United. Unai Emery, yellow coach, already showed his discomfort in the press conference prior to the game against Sevilla and asked that it be played on Saturday, something that the League of Thebes has not listened.