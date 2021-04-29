Liga Santander standings – Round 33

04/29/2021

The FC Barcelona missed the opportunity to be a leader after losing at home to Granada (1-2) in the clash that was postponed due to the dispute in the final of the Copa del Rey, corresponding to matchday 33. Therefore, the Athletic go on First with 73 points, two more than Real Madrid Y Barça, with whites ahead by goal average. The Seville is room with 70 and he continues to rush his options with his winning streak and the stumbling blocks of the top three.

The Blaugranas went ahead in the first half with a goal from Messi, a pass from Griezmann, but the Nasrid came back after the break, thanks to goals from Machis and Jorge Molina. The reaction culé did not arrive and now the set of Koeman he no longer depends on himself to be a champion.

There are 5 days left and the Athletics must visit the Camp Nou on matchday 35, but the Real Madrid could take advantage of a mattress defeat to revalidate his league title. The Madridistas have won all possible doubles and triples draws with their two main rivals in the fight for the championship.

You can check the Complete LaLiga statistics through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

PJ teams Points Atlético Madrid 33 73 Real Madrid 33 71 FC Barcelona 33 71 Sevilla 33 70