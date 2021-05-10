Liga Santander standings – Matchday 35

05/09/2021

He could position himself as the leader Real Madrid on this day 35 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021 but drew at home against Sevilla (2-2) and did not take advantage of the other tie, which occurred in the clash between FC Barcelona Y Atletico Madrid. Despite the puncture, the set of Zidane will continue in the second place, with 75 points, behind of Atleti, leader with 77. The Barça is also third with 75, but he has the goal average lost with the first two, and the Seville it is bedroom with 71, with three days to go.

Ferdinand put the Andalusians ahead with a goal in the first half and Asensio he was the one who established the equalizer, in the 67th minute. When the whites turned in search of the winning goal, the second of the Seville, work of Rakitic, from penalty. And already in the discount, a distant auction of Kroos it diverted Hazard to score 2-2 and restore the Madridistas’ hopes of revalidating the league title, although they still need a puncture from the Athletics.

The two rivals of the whites in the fight for the title, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, they faced each other on Saturday in the Camp Nou but the clash ended goalless (0-0). The colchoneros had the best chances in the first half but Ter Stegen prevented them from getting ahead on the scoreboard. In the second, Dembele and Messi they were able to give the triumph to Barça but the 0-0 did not move. The tie does not serve the Catalans who let the leader of their stadium escape alive and needs the two Madrid teams to fail in this final stretch of the league.

You can check the Complete LaLiga statistics through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

