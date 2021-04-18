Liga Santander standings – Matchday 31

04/18/2021

The Real Madrid did not pass in Getafe the initial draw (0-0) in the match corresponding to matchday 31 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021. Important step back from those of Zidane in his aspirations to revalidate the title since he is left with 67 points, 3 from Athletic, leader with 70, and also returns to FC Barcelona the option of depending on himself to be champion. The culés are third parties, with 65 and one game less.

Who did not fail was the leader, the Atlético de Madrid, who had no mercy on Eibar who he thrashed (5-0) just the day their star forwards were missing Luis Suarez Y Joao felix. Those of Simeone put the clash on track with two goals from strap in two minutes just before the break. The rojiblanco team sentenced in the second half with the goals of Carrasco Y Llorente (2), thrashing

The Barça will follow third, but after the Madrid puncture, he will be able to overtake them when he plays his match on matchday 31. He also points to the fight for the title Sevilla after winning in the Real Sociedad field (1-2); those of Lopetegui They are quarters with 64 points, 6 from Athletics, when there are still 21 to be disputed in the remainder of the championship.

PJ teams Points Atlético Madrid 31 70 Real Madrid 31 67 FC Barcelona 30 65 Sevilla 31 64