Liga Santander standings – Matchday 31

The FC Barcelona beat Getafe at the Camp Nou (5-2) in the match that closed on matchday 31 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021. This clear victory makes the culés go back to being third parties, now with 68 points, 5 from the leader, the Atlético de Madrid, what adds up 73, and two of the Real Madrid, second with 70.

With a game pending to play, the set of Koeman is, next to Athletics, one of two teams that depend on their own results to be champion of this even league. The usual trio of applicants has been joined by Seville who continues with his winning streak and is now bedroom, with 67 points.

The Blaugrana team, before facing the Getafe, had the added pressure that all his rivals in the upper zone had won their matches. The Atlético de Madrid leader got rid of Huesca (2-0), on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a goal from strap in the first half and another of Carrasco in the second.

On Wednesday, the Real Madrid took the three points from the Cádiz field (0-3). A penalty of Benzema served the box Zidane to get ahead of the Carranza. Odriozola and again Benzema, with individual header shots, they raised the score to 0-3 with which the teams went into halftime and no longer moved in the second half.

And before the whites played and Sevilla won in their visit to Levante (0-1) with which he provisionally advanced to FC Barcelona. But the Blaugrana triumph against him Getafe returns to those of Lopetegui to fourth position.

PJ teams Points Atlético Madrid 32 73 Real Madrid 32 70 FC Barcelona 31 68 Sevilla 32 67