Liga Santander standings – Matchday 29

04/05/2021

Act. At 23:13 CEST

Nino Vazquez R.

The FC Barcelona took advantage of the puncture of the leader winning at home against Valladolid (1-0) in the match that closed day 29 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021. Right now the blaugrana occupy the second place, with 65 points, one less than him Atlético de Madrid, leader with 66 points. Third is he Real Madrid, with 63.

The set of Koeman still depending on himself to be champion thanks to a goal in the 90th minute of Dembelé who knocked down a tough pucelano team, who played with one less man since 1980 due to the expulsion of Oscar Plano.

In this way, the culés took advantage of the new stumble of the Atlético de Madrid, who lost on their visit to Seville (1-0). Oblak, that stopped a penalty to Ocampos in minute 8, he could do nothing in the local goal, which came in minute 70, Marcos Acuña a precise center of Jesus Navas.

The other contender for the title, the Real Madrid, beat Eibar on Saturday (2-0) and also benefited from the defeat of the Athletics. Asensio he put the Whites ahead in the 41st minute, just after the VAR had annulled him as much for offside. The Madrid had the best chances in the first half but it was in the second, just at the moment when the Eibar tighter, when the sentence arrived, the work of Benzema.

Teams PJ Points Atlético 29 66 FC Barcelona 29 65 Real Madrid 29 63 Sevilla 29 58