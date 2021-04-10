Liga Santander standings – Matchday 29

04/10/2021

On at 22:00 CEST

Nino Vazquez R.

The FC Barcelona loses in the field of Real Madrid (2-0) at the end of the first part of the Spanish football Classic that takes place on matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander 2020-2021. If the white triumph is confirmed, the Zidane would be the new leaders of the championship, with 66 points, the same as him Atlético de Madrid, those who have won the goal average. The Barca will be third if it does not score in Valdebebas, since it would stay with 65 points.

The Blaugrana team dominated the first 45 minutes but lacked the forcefulness of the Madridistas who took the lead in the 13th minute when Benzema one counter ended. The second local goal came in a foul executed by Kroos that sneaked into the goal of Ter Stegen diverted by Dest Y Sunrise.

The result in the Classic forces the Atlético de Madrid to score in his match this day, the one that will play Sunday in the field of Betis, from 9:00 p.m., to return to be the first in the classification. Difficult exit for the colchoneros who will also play this match without their two top scorers, Luis Suarez Y Marcos Llorente.

You can check the Complete LaLiga statistics through the following link being able to see key aspects such as the top scorers, the classification of Zamora and the list of red or yellow cards among many other things.

► See the full leaderboard

Full leaderboard

PJ Teams Points Real Madrid * 30 66 Atlético 29 66 FC Barcelona * 30 65 Sevilla 29 58