With tournaments at all times of the day and different buy-ins and formats. The main one is the High Roller, starting at 8 pm, with R $ 200 thousand guaranteed in the prize pool. Check out!

The Liga Online H2 Brasil prepared a special schedule for this Thursday (23). Adding all the events in the grid, there will be more than R $ 300 thousand guaranteed in prizes for players, according to SuperPoker.

The schedule starts early in the morning. From 1am (Brasília time), the guaranteed 10k will be held. The tournament will cost R $ 55 to enter, with players starting with 30,000 chips. The Add-On will be the same amount and the competitors add 60 thousand chips to the stack.

For those who like to start the grind in the morning, at 9am there is a guaranteed 30k. The buy-in is R $ 250 and the competitors start with a stack of 40 thousand chips.

In the afternoon, there will be two tournaments: 20k Turbo 6-Max and 20k. The competition with the shortest table will start at 12pm and the other starts an hour later, with tickets costing R $ 110 and R $ 33, respectively.

The night grinders were also not forgotten, at 19h, the 50k guaranteed happens. The buy-in is R $ 44 with a structure in which players start with 30 thousand chips. At the end of the late register, competitors will be able to choose to buy the add-on, which will cost the same for 75 thousand chips.

Tournaments don’t stop there. From 8 pm, it will be the turn of the big tournament of the night to be held: the High Roller with R $ 200 thousand guaranteed. The buy-in and re-entry will be R $ 1,100 with an initial stack of 50 thousand chips.

Finally, PLO5 30k guaranteed at 9pm. Entry is R $ 250 and an initial stack of 40 thousand chips and bounties are R $ 75.

Remember that all events will be played on a single day. For more information visit the Liga Online H2 Brasil website.

