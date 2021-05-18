Liga MX: Zague’s message after the elimination of Club América at the hands of Pachuca

Luis Roberto Alvez Zague, a former Club América player and current TV Azteca analyst, said that the elimination of the team led by Santiago Solari against Tuzos del Pachuca in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla was due to two reasons.

Zague, on his official Twitter account, highlighted the great work and effort of the América players in search of a comeback against Pachuca, but that the lack of forcefulness and defensive errors ended up liquidating the Americanists.

“He looked for him and @ClubAmerica was very close but the lack of forcefulness and the mistakes in the first leg ended up condemning him. The key was lost in the Hidalgo! Pachuca took advantage of the context and advanced on the visitor goals. These are the real Liguilla games! “, Said Zague in networks.

With all this, in his first season in Mexican soccer, Santiago Solari put América in the quarterfinals, after finishing the regular Clausura 2021 tournament in second place.

For the next tournament, there is talk that Solari will have the chance to build the squad to his liking, work in a preseason and put together a project with more time in the team.

