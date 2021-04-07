Liga MX: Zague, Ángel Reyna’s executioner at Club América

The former footballer of the Eagles of Club América and the last Mexican scoring champion who has given the institution cream in the MX League, gave an interview to the journalist Javier Alarcon on his YouTube channel, where he revealed how Luis Roberto Alves Zague made him live one of the most difficult stages within the Bluecream nest.

Reyna had a promising start with the Eagles, after being fired in Liga MX clubs, the America squad had great seasons with the millionaires, leaving the Coapa club unexpectedly due to its scandals and controversies inside and outside the field of play.

Also read: Suzy Cortez shows her enormous attributes in a flirty photo in bed and a spicy dance

Although he was never champion of the MX League with America, Ángel Reyna had the pleasure of being a scorer champion, so his career with creams seemed to be on the rise, until on one occasion, he allegedly took out a weapon within the changing rooms of the Eagles, for which he was separated from the club.

Almost a decade after that ‘football myth’, the so-called ‘Lawsuits’ confessed in an interview that Zague had created this rumor, when the now TV Azteca analyst was the Vice President of Club América, a position from which he was dismissed days later.

Reyna assured that Zague himself apologized for what he had done to him, remembering that Luis Roberto had sentenced him to make his life in squares when he came to the board of the Club América.

“The one who said that was Zague and curiously days later he was fired from the vice presidency of America. In fact I have it recorded offering me apologies for what he had said and for what he had done to me; because when he arrives in America, literally from his words, he tells me that he had received orders to make my life out of squares, “Reyna assured.

Reyna and Zague do not have a good personal relationship, as they recently crossed paths again on social networks, with Ángel denying that episode and assuring that the Eagles’ top scorer is a traitor.

“I told him the day I left America, that there is divine justice and that no one takes them away. I shook his hand, he, Michel Bauer, Alfredo Tena was there.

Read also: Club América: This is how Panchito Hernández, legend of the Eagles, hired his reinforcements

Reyna played in four different stages with Club América, the last one when Zague ended up kicking him out of the Nest.

With the Eagles he played 103 games, registering 15 assists and 28 goals, 13 of them in the 2011 Clausura.

In addition to América, Reyna played with León, San Luis, Necaxa, Rayados, Pachuca, Veracruz, Chivas, Celaya, and Toluca.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: