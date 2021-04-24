Liga MX: Zague and Luis García mock Christian Martinoli for his mistake in Puebla vs Pumas

The commentator of Aztec TV, Christian Martinoli is listed as one of the best storytellers in Mexico, however, that does not ensure perfection, because during the broadcast of “Botanero Friday” he made a serious mistake Puebla vs Pumas.

The match was hot about the end of regular time, so Martinoli He was distracted for a few seconds and when he returned to concentration, he began to narrate an exciting play of the match, however, it was a replay.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas fans weapon “anger” in the stands of Cuauhtémoc

Tabó had escaped and crashed a ball at Talavera in heads-up, but the broadcast replayed the play minutes later and Christian thought it was live.

TV Azteca broadcast from the Mazatlán Stadium “ Kraken ” between Mazatlán FC vs Atlas on Day 15 of the 2021 Clausura Tournament in Liga MX. Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos, David Medrano Félix, and Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” gave them Mazatlán shirts. pic.twitter.com/RUHVXXDy1r – Sports Zone MX (@ ZonaDeportesMX1) April 18, 2021

Obviously the mockery of Luis García, Zague and Jorge Campos did not wait, and even Martinoli himself accepted the failure and self-rolled.

In social networks, the moment did not go unnoticed either and they compared the error of the TV Azteca journalist with some famous people from Raúl Orvañanos or Andrés Cantor.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content