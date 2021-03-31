Liga MX: Yuliett Torres impresses his fans wearing his tremendous rear in a swimsuit

The model Yuliett Torres continues to show her great fanaticism for Mexican soccer, by supporting with her peculiar publications her love for the colors of the Rojinegros del Atlas, the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and the Eagles of America.

The woman from Guadalajara, Jalisco, has once again stolen the attention of her more than eight million followers on social networks, leaving her tremendous rear in view of everyone.

Via InstagramThe model from Guadalajara, a fan of the Rojinegros del Atlas, released the photos where she is shown in a cabin near the beach, showing off her shaped buttocks in a white swimsuit.

“Breathe, breathe, ignore and live,” he wrote.

This publication has received more than 100,000 likes and more than a thousand comments from his loyal fans on Instagram, showing that they have been amazed by the lifestyle and beauty of Yuliett Torres.