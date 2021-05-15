Liga MX: Yuliett Torres forgets Atlas FC and unleashes his passion for Argentina with a tremendous photo

The model and influencer Yuliett Torres, fans of the Guadalajara Atlas, continues to conquer his followers on social networks, this time with a photograph where he forgot about the Rojinegros to show off his love for the Argentina National Team.

Through his official Instagram account, Yuliett Torres published a photo where he showed off his tremendous and provocative rearguard, while wearing the Argentina shirt, forgetting about the Atlas.

Also read: Yanet García ‘filters’ spicy photo in garter belt; a ‘gift’ from your Onlyfans

It is important to note that Yuliett Torres whenever Atlas plays a very important game, appears on social networks to show it all to his beloved Rojinegros.

This publication already has more than 180 thousand likes and thousands of comments that surrendered to her beauty, curves and how well she takes care of her body.

It is important to remember that the Rojinegros del Atlas face today against La Franja del Puebla in the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX, where the ‘Zorros’ will seek to maintain the advantage of 1- 0 that they got in the first meeting.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content