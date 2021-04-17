Liga MX: Yon de Luisa gives his position on Olimpia’s game against Club América

The president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), Yon de Luisa, rejected this Thursday the violent game of Olimpia de Honduras against the America in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

“The FMF expresses its rejection of any unsportsmanlike conduct on and off the field of play and expresses its dissatisfaction with the lack of intervention by the referee (Costa Rican Henry Bejarano) during the Concacaf Champions League match between América and El Olimpia, “De Luisa said in a statement.

Olimpia’s aggressive play caused América player Antonio López to suffer a fibula fracture caused by a tackle by Colombian striker Yustin Arboleda. López required a surgical intervention for which America estimated that the midfielder will need three to four months of recovery.

In addition to the loss of López, the Argentine Santiago Solari, coach of América, confirmed the injuries of Sebastián Córdova, Colombian Nicolás Benedetti and Santiago Naveda.

“We will keep our communication open and collaboration with Concacaf to avoid incidents like those that happened in yesterday’s game, which unfortunately threaten the integrity of the players,” De Luisa added in the press release.

The claim of the Mexican federation was joined by that of the president of the MX League, Mikel Arriola, who assured that he will support America in their request to Concacaf to disqualify Arboleda for violent play.

“We will support America in requesting an exemplary sanction from Arboleda. We will support them with all energy as we would with any other Mexican team. Their cause is justified. There was a fracture, the intent in the play must be determined,” Arriola said.

América lost 1-0 to Olimpia in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16, but advanced to the quarterfinals with more away goals scored after winning the first leg in Honduras 1- two. America will face the US Portland in the top eight phase, which eliminated the Honduras Marathon.

