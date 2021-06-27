Liga MX: Ygor Nogueira would be Mazatlán FC’s new reinforcement for Apertura 2021

The Brazilian soccer player Ygor Nogueira, would be the new reinforcement of the team Mazatlan FC from the spanish coach Beñat San José within Liga MX, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to different media in Mexico, the directive of the Gunners has tied this central defender as a new reinforcement, in search of reinforcing the lower part of the team.

Ygor Nogueira would arrive from the Gil Vicente team of the Portuguese First League, where he saw action from 2019 to the present, having only a few minutes of action since his arrival.

This Brazilian footballer would join the team led by coach Beñat San José, along with those already announced by players such as Emilio Sánchez, Brian Rubio, Richard Ríos and Jorge Zárate, in search of putting the team into the league.

