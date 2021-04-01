Liga MX: ‘Yayo’ de la Torre destroys Rodolfo Pizarro for his terrible level in the Mexican National Team

Eduardo de la Torre, former Chivas player and director of Cruz Azul, harshly criticized Rodolfo Pizarro due to his terrible performance in recent times with the Mexican National Team directed by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

During the Fox Sports program The Last Word, the ‘Yayo’ de la Torre, former Chivas like Pizarro, pointed out that he is awarded a quality that he does not have only for a few sparks and that makes Martino take him with the Mexican team.

“Pizarro has been like this for several years. For a few sparks he is awarded a quality that he does not show. He has not made merits to play a starting game in this selection. ”, He pointed out.

In addition, the ‘Yayo’ asked that Pizarro no longer be summoned to the selection if he is going to continue demonstrating that low level of play, like Jonathan Dos Santos, so that they give more opportunity to young people.

“Dos Santos and Pizarro, the two of them especially, have had too many opportunities. They are almost always due. ”, He added.

