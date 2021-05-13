Liga MX: Yairo Moreno would have a foot and a half outside the Club León

The team of Lion failed to advance to the ‘Fiesta Grande’ of Mexican soccer, leaving vacant the title of the Liga MX; However, beyond the elimination of the scarlet box, the fans are waiting with what will happen in the next tournament.

Two days ago, the board announced the arrival of Ariel Holan, who will arrive to replace Ignacio Ambriz, but this would not be the only exit that would take place for the next tournament.

According to Edgar Armendariz, ‘La Fiera’ is about to lose one of its Colombian footballers who, despite not revealing the name, several reports indicate that it is Yairo Moreno, who is international with Colombia, so he could pocket a good sum of money.

The offer is about to arrive for a partner that we will no longer see the next tournament with the beast. – Edgar Armendariz (@earmendarizm) May 13, 2021

Some media point out that his destination would be Turkey, recalling that a few months ago there was talk of the interest of Galatasaray and Porto. Moreno is one of the players with the most in Mexican soccer, with 7.5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.