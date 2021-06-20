Liga MX: Xolos would have tied the signing of Yonatthan Rak

Los Xolos de Tijuana continue to build their squad for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League and would have already tied up their new center, as the border team would be about to sign Yonatthan rak.

According to information from César Luis Merlo for Superdeportivo, the 27-year-old defender would already be arranged with the team he leads Robert Dante Siboldi, so that in the next few days it would be giving its official announcement.

After reaching an agreement, now the only thing missing for the Xolaje is to determine when it will have to pay Montevideo City Torque for the Rak pass, since the border box will keep 100% of its letter.

The defender born in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay, began his career at Miramar in his country, to later go through Inter de Porto Alegre, on loan, and then be sold to Montevideo City Torque, a team owned by the City Football Group.

In the last season with Torque, Yonatthan Rak played a total of 12 matches, between the Uruguay Apertura Tournament and the South American Cup, accumulating a total of 1,023 minutes.

