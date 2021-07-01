Liga MX: Xolos presents Eryc Castillo as his new reinforcement

The Tijuana Xolos continue to strengthen themselves for the 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League and this Wednesday, June 30, they made official the return of Eryc “la Culebra” Castle to the campus as a new reinforcement.

Through their social networks, Xolos from Tijuana announced the return of “La Culebra” Castle, who was on loan with the Braves of Juarez for the past two seasons.

“La” Culebra “Castillo is back in Tijuas Welcome home Eryc Castillo! Give everything to Tijuana! “

With the Braves de Juárez, Eryc Castillo did not have a great performance, since in two seasons he played 21 games, in which he scored two goals and provided two assists. In addition to having been expelled on one occasion.

Castillo came to Xolos for the first time in 2018, to later go through Santos Laguna and the Bravos de Juárez.

