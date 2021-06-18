Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana would seek exchange with Tigres; Ignacio Rivero by Leo Fernández

Ignacio Rivero has a very complicated continuity with the Cruz Azul Machine for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, because the celestial ones would not have the money to pay the amount that the Xolos of Tijuana ask for their signing, so the border would use it as a bargaining chip to the UANL Tigers for Leo Fernández.

According to information revealed by Brenda Alvarado of Fox Sports, if Cruz Azul, the Clausura 2021 champion, does not buy Rivero definitively, the Xolos would use him as a bargaining chip to convince the Tigres to give them Leo Fernández.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez ‘scares’ his rivals in Liga MX for the 2021 Apertura

“The future of Ignacio Rivero: Although the board of directors of the machine has until June 30 to pay for it, the negotiation is not on the right track. If Cruz Azul does not buy Rivero, Tijuana would be thinking of using him as a bargaining chip for Leo Fernández. ”Alvarado revealed in his networks.

The future of Ignacio Rivero:

Although the management of the machine has until June 30 to pay for it, the negotiation is not on the right track. If Cruz Azul does not buy Rivero, Tijuana would be thinking of using him as a bargaining chip for Leo Fernández. @FOXSportsMX – Brenda Alvarado (@ brendalvarado94) June 17, 2021

For now, this option seems complicated since as Pello Maldonado told a few days ago, Leo Fernández would have no intention of playing with Xolos for the next tournament, since he wants to fight a place in Tigres.

For now, everything seems to indicate that Cruz Azul will not be able to pay the 4.2 million dollars that Tijuana would be asking for Ignacio Rivero, so he would give it to Tigres to obtain the Uruguayan midfielder Leo Fernández.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content