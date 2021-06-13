Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana seeks to reinforce with Matheus Doria from Santos Laguna

Matheus Doria of Santos Laguna within Liga MX, he would be closely followed by the Xolos de Tijuana board of directors Robert Dante Siboldi, looking to sign him as a reinforcement for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to different media and portals of the Border city, the Brazilian central defender is liked by the Uruguayan manager and coach, so they seek to sign him to reinforce the lower part of the team.

Matheus Doria was one of the most important elements of the team led by Guillermo Almada, leading the Santos Laguna team until the final of Guardianes 2021 where they fell against Cruz Azul.

They ask Xolos about Matheus Doria … If you have entered our Instagram Lives, you know that it is an interest that has been cooking for a few weeks. We recommend following us on Instagram, there we release that type of outdoor interests from time to time – Zona Xolos (@ZonaXolos) June 6, 2021

This central defender has become one of the most followed footballers as a reinforcement for the following campaign, asking the fans of Club América and Xolos de Tijuana, to be signed by his team’s board of directors.

DORIA IS LOOKED FOR AT THE BORDER The Xolos de Tijuana closely follow the Brazilian central defender of #Santos Matheus Doria, they also want him in Brazil but it is unknown which teams. pic.twitter.com/rdvhQ8wjUJ – Rumors of Santos (@RumoresSantos) June 6, 2021

