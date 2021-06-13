in Football

Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana seeks to reinforce with Matheus Doria from Santos Laguna

Matheus Doria of Santos Laguna within Liga MX, he would be closely followed by the Xolos de Tijuana board of directors Robert Dante Siboldi, looking to sign him as a reinforcement for the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to different media and portals of the Border city, the Brazilian central defender is liked by the Uruguayan manager and coach, so they seek to sign him to reinforce the lower part of the team.

Matheus Doria was one of the most important elements of the team led by Guillermo Almada, leading the Santos Laguna team until the final of Guardianes 2021 where they fell against Cruz Azul.

This central defender has become one of the most followed footballers as a reinforcement for the following campaign, asking the fans of Club América and Xolos de Tijuana, to be signed by his team’s board of directors.

