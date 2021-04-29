Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana prepares ‘surprise’ to ‘scare’ Cruz Azul

Los Xolos de Tijuana will be measured against Cruz Azul in the match on day 17 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, where the team led by Robert Dante Siboldi, would have prepared something interesting to give a good scare to La Maquina commanded by Juan Reynoso.

At a press conference, the Xolos player David Barbona pointed out that Siboldi prepared something “nice” for the duel against Cruz Azul and thus achieve a pass to the playoff area to fight for a place in the 2021 Clausura League of Liga MX.

“We are aware of what we are going to play this weekend, we have a very difficult game against the top of the table. Robert has raised something nice, that we are involved in this game, “he declared.

On the other hand, Barbona assured that the campaign carried out by the Xolos at the moment is not a failure at all, since the players have given everything on the field and specific errors have condemned them.

“We do not see it that way, the group has given everything, unfortunately we have left many points, for mistakes we have paid dearly. For me it would not be a failure, we still have the last life left and we will try to give everything ”, he concluded.

