Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana officially announces the signing of Yonatthan Rak

The leadership of the Xolos de Tijuana within the MX League, officially announced the signing of the footballer Yonatthan Rak from the Montevideo City Torque, facing the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: Cooperativa confirms the permanence of Cruz Azul Hidalgo

Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente makes official the arrival of Uruguayan central defender Yonatthan Rak who arrives from his country’s soccer from Montevideo City Torque “, was the club’s message.

It was through the social networks of the Border club headed by Jorge Hank Rhon, where the arrival of the 28-year-old Uruguayan central defender, who arrives from Montevideo City Torque, was made official.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white body

The Uruguayan center-back @ Yona_Rak15 arrives to reinforce the Pack. Welcome to Tijuana, Yonatthan Rak! Let’s defend the Xoloitzcuintle shirt with everything! : Central Defense

: Uruguayan

: 27 years old # MadeInTijuana – Xolos (@Xolos) June 30, 2021

Yonatthan Rak is 1.91 tall with a good passing game and presence in attack, so he joins the frontiers under the command of Robert Dante Siboldi to reinforce the lower part of his squad.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content