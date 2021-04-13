Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana fires Pablo Guede officially

After the defeat suffered before the Mazatlan FC in the Tijuana Hot Stadium, the coach of the Xolos, Argentine Pablo Guede, has ceased to be a coach of the border team, this was made known by the club itself through a statement published this Monday on its social networks.

Hours before it had already been rumored that Gede had submitted his resignation to the board of the Xolos from Tijuana this Monday morning, after he had a talk with the top brass of the border team on Sunday night, minutes before the post-game press conference.

Thank you very much, Pablo! Was the farewell message from the board, accompanied by a letter of thanks from the Argentine DT.

The xolaje team said goodbye thanking Guede, who left a heartfelt farewell message to the border fans, clarifying that his departure is given by mutual agreement and in the best of terms with the board.

“We have worked very hard, but the results have not been as we all want. That is why together, the club and I have decided by common agreement to finish my cycle at the institutions ”. the statement reads.

The coach directed 36 games to Xolos, posting a record of 8 wins, 8 draws and 15 losses.

In the Clausura 2021, Guede registered 4 wins, 4 draws and 6 losses, 4 of them in the last 5 games.

