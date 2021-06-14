Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana and Tigres UANL negotiate exchange of Marcel Ruiz for Leo Fernández

The Xolos of Tijuana and the Tigres of the UANL would already be negotiating an exchange of players who would be Marcel Ruíz for the Uruguayan Leo Fernández for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League.

According to information revealed by César Luis Merlo, the directors of Xolos and Tigres are already in talks negotiating a possible barter between Marcel Ruiz Y Leo Fernandez and several scenarios are being evaluated.

As detailed in the information, the Tigres informed Xolos of their intention to change Fernández for Ruíz and also include another player in the operation, a name that was not disclosed.

However, Toluca also wants the Uruguayan player and maintains some hope of obtaining it, but for now everything seems to indicate that his next destination would be the Xolos of Tijuana, while Marcel Ruíz would play for the Tigres.

Leo Fernández has played 25 games with the Tigres de la UANL shirt and has scored two goals and provided four assists.

Marcel Ruíz with the Tijuana Xolos has played 24 games where he has only been able to produce an assist and has not been able to score.

