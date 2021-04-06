Liga MX: Xolos asks Boca Juniors for a millionaire for Edwin Cardona

Edwin cardona is having an outstanding performance in his second stage as a player of the Boca Juniors, so the team Xeneize is studying to pay the purchase option clause with which the Xolos de Tijuana yielded to the Colombian last December, and the Argentine team already knows the price it would have to pay to the Xolaje club.

Cardona was loaned to Boca Juniors for a year, and with eight months pending his loan, the Colombian has filled the eye of the directive he heads Juan roman riquelme, so they would make the effort to buy the player’s token, who has a contract with Xolos until 2022.

According to information revealed by the columnist of the newspaper Récord, Sniper, Xolos wants 5 million dollars for Edwin Cardona’s file, a figure that is not in the Boca Juniors budget, a team that hopes to see that figure reduced if they advance the payment, that is, do not wait until the loan is about to end and pay less in the first half of the year.

In the current season, Cardona registers 2 goals and 5 assists in 4 games played, quite outstanding numbers, so Boca is delighted with the performance of the Colombian, who has made a great effort on a physical level, as his form has improved considerably.

The Colombian is valued at 4.74 million dollars, but he arrived in Tijuana at zero cost, since the Xolaje signed him when he was a free agent, so any amount that Boca pays for Cardona will be profits for the Mexican club.

