Liga MX: Xolos announces Ildefonso Mendoza as interim DT

Los Xolos de Tijuana will “debut” technical director this Day 15 of Clausura 2021, after the resignation of Pablo Guede, well Ildefonso Mendoza will take the reins of Xolaje against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Through their social networks, Xolos shared an official statement where they reported on the incorporation of Mendoza, who will have figures such as Luis Ernesto Michel and Fernando Arce.

“Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente, informs that on an interim basis Ildefonso Mendoza will be the coach of the first team, as part of his coaching staff he will be accompanied by Luis Ernesto Michel, Fernando Arce and Diego Ramírez as technical assistants, as well as Raziel Alba in physical preparation. . “

“Both Ildefonso and his coaching staff are part of the sports structure of the institution in the youth categories, methodology area and physical preparation, thus achieving an outstanding performance for the club”

Pablo Guede left the technical direction of Xolos after Mazatlán FC’s comeback. The Argentine coach left Tijuana with the team in 11th place in the general table, after scoring 16 points.

