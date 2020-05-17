In recent days it has been speculated that the Closing 2020 It could resume in the middle of June with the permission of the Mexican authorities, however, the national soccer managers analyze various scenarios and one of the alternatives is to end the contest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to information from the journalist David Medrano the owners of the 18 clubs in the Liga MX They will meet next Wednesday to define the situation, likewise reveals that Jesus Martinez, President of Pachuca Group, would have accepted that the tournament be canceled to take care of the health of the soccer players.

On the other hand, he stressed that the championship will not be given to the Machine and in case the Closing 2020 be terminated the general leaders Blue Cross and Lion will accompany Monterrey and America in the next edition of the Concacaf Champions League.

For the first time in the break, ending the tournament without a champion is an option. It is one of the 5 scenarios that will be analyzed on Wednesday. In @ MarcajeADN40 we will tell you all the details of the 5 possibilities. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 16, 2020

If the tournament is over there would be no champion and the Concacaf tournament would go: Rayados, América, Cruz Azul and León. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 16, 2020

It is worth mentioning that the other alternative is to resume the tournament with double days so that the league is played quickly; remember that date 10 of the Liga MX it was held behind closed doors and from the March, 15th the Mexican Soccer Federation it suspended activities in all its divisions.

