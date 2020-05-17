Due to the fact that the reactivation of Liga MX is still being postponed, the managers of Mexican football raise the possibility of canceling the Clausura 2020 tournament and that, in this way, it does not affect the schedule of the next Opening 2020.

After two months of suspending Aztec football and the uncertainty about the return to activity, for the first time since the quarantine began, the possibility of canceling the event due to the coronavirus pandemic and avoiding conflicts in the face of the health contingency has been considered. .

As is well known, the priority has been to resume the action of the national football, to recover some of the economic losses derived from sponsorships on television, static in stadiums, box office, among others, but according to information from several sports journalists, including Fernando Ceballos of BeIN Sports, the option to end Clausura 2020 is seriously considered.

The journalist affirms that in the event that the dates of resuming activities continue to be postponed and may affect the schedule of the incoming tournament, the worst case scenario could be determined.

? Liga Mx? The option to end the current season is on the table … The priority is to complete it, but if there were no sanitary conditions to return without affecting the end-of-year group (in December), it is being studied to copy the measures of France. and Holland. – Fernando Cevallos (@FerCevallosF) May 15, 2020

Through his Twitter account, he wrote the following: “The option to end the current season is on the table … The priority is to complete it, but if there were no sanitary conditions to return without affecting the end-of-year league ( in December) studying copying the measures of France and the Netherlands ”.

A few weeks ago the president of Liga MX, Enrique Bonilla He assured that they would exhaust all possible means to get to end Clausura 2020, yes, safeguarding the integrity and well-being of all footballers.